Championship strugglers Reading have parted company with manager Veljko Paunovic despite a first win in 13 games against Preston.

The Royals won 3-2 at Deepdale on Saturday, leaving them five points above the relegation zone.

But ex-Serbia international Paunovic, 44, had won just two of his last 15 league matches in charge of the club.

Former England captain Paul Ince will take charge of the Royals on an interim basis, a club statement said.

Paunovic departs after 18 months in charge having been appointed in August 2020.

Reading ended a seven-game losing run in the league with a point at Peterborough on Wednesday, keeping a first clean sheet since beating bottom-of-the-table Barnsley 1-0 in mid-October.

But before that game, they had conceded 28 goals in their previous nine games, including a 7-0 thrashing at home by Championship leaders Fulham and a 2-1 loss away at sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup third round.

