William Kokolo: Burton Albion sign Middlesbrough defender
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have signed defender William Kokolo on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough.
The 21-year-old, who can play as a left-back or left wing-back, has moved to the Pirelli Stadium subject to league approval.
Kokolo played twice for Boro, including his only start in their 3-2 FA Cup third round win at Mansfield Town.
Originally a youth player at AS Monaco, he joined Sunderland before a switch to Middlesbrough in March 2020.
