Josh Pask signed a three-year deal at Coventry after leaving West Ham in 2019

Newport County have signed Coventry City centre-back Josh Pask on loan for the rest of the season.

Pask, 24, made 17 Championship appearances for Coventry in 2020-21 but has managed only one, as a substitute in the EFL Cup defeat to Northampton, in this campaign.

The former West Ham youngster is boss James Rowberry's first Newport signing.

"He adds another dimension to our defensive line and adds to the quality we already have," Rowberry said.

Pask has made 23 Coventry appearances in total, scoring twice, since joining the Sky Blues from West Ham in 2019.

The London-born defender had loan spells at Gillingham and Dagenham & Redbridge during his spell with the Hammers.

"My agent said that Newport were interested and I was interested from the start," Pask told the Newport website.

"I'm looking to come out and play and it seems like a great club to play for. The gaffer seems really eager to get the ball down and play. Hopefully we can get ourselves in a good position for the end of the season."

