Co Antrim Shield: Highlights of Larne's 1-0 win over Linfield in final

Tomas Cosgrove was savouring his winning goal in the County Antrim Shield final when his mind turned to a match that he was almost certainly not planning on speaking about.

Still on the Seaview pitch in his kit, minus his boots and socks, the full-back was getting reflective amid the celebrations of Larne's 1-0 win over Linfield in a pulsating decider.

"I'm going to be honest, I did," he admitted when asked if there was ever a time when he wondered had he done the right thing in dropping down to the Championship when signing for Larne in the summer of 2018.

Cosgrove had been part of a Cliftonville team that had won back-to-back Irish Premiership titles just four years previously when eyebrows were raised as he made the move from Solitude to Larne.

Martin Donnelly, who was on the bench for Linfield in the Shield final, had made the same move earlier and Cosgrove recalled an interesting moment together on the pitch in his first match.

"We were playing away in the first game of the [Championship] season when I turned round to Marty Donnelly and there was a dog doing ball-boy," Cosgrove continued.

"The dog went to get the ball and I said to Marty, 'what's going on here? What have you brought me to?' I think we drew 1-1 and I was just thinking 'this is terrible' because I was used to the likes of Solitude and Seaview, but it has got a lot better since then.

"Fast forward to now and the facilities that we have at Larne and the number of people that we are bringing to games for a small community, it's massive."

Cosgrove netted a late winner at Seaview

Of course, the likes Cosgrove, Donnelly, Davy McDaid and Jeff Hughes making the move to Inver Park was only possible thanks to a major investment in the club by businessman Kenny Bruce.

Cosgrove fully appreciates the questions some people asked about his motives for the transfer, but feels that Tuesday night's County Antrim Shield success - the club's fourth senior trophy after winning the same competition last season - justifies his faith in what was, and is, being built at Larne by Bruce and manager Tiernan Lynch.

"When you win trophies it justifies me coming here," he affirmed with a beaming smile.

"When I came I got a bit of abuse for leaving Cliftonville, people have their reasons for me leaving but I made the decision to come.

"When you win trophies and see what it means to the people of Larne, the community, it is a place that I will keep strongly in my heart forever now because they have been so good to me. It proves that I made the right decision."

They're calling me 'Tomas The Goal'

Cosgrove had fired just inches wide early in the second half before his powerful 77th minute back-post header from a left-wing cross by man-of-the-match Ronan Hale won a final that was full of excitement and chances - and no little quality.

John Herron should really have scored with a close-range header in the opening stages and, while Linfield looked threatening at times - with Cian Bolger having to head a Jimmy Callacher chip off the line in the closing stages - Larne were worthy winners.

Cosgrove joked about it being the third game in a row in which he has scored, despite one of them being an own goal, but certainly was not joking when he stressed how much sweeter this victory was because of the presence of Larne's passionate fans than when they defeated Glentoran on penalties behind closed doors in last season's decider.

Cosgrove delight at scoring Shield winner

"The boys are in there calling me 'Tomas the Goal' - three in three matches," he laughed.

"We're delighted. The atmosphere from both sets of fans was something else. This was 100 times better [than last season's final], honestly. Last year was like a training game. It is terrible to say but we were playing, listening to the coaches, lifting our medals then going in, having a pizza and going home. It didn't even feel like a final.

"Now I hope this gives us a bit of confidence. I don't think we have been ourselves this season, we would be the first to admit that we have let ourselves down in big games against the likes of Linfield and Glentoran."

Emotional Balmer delighted to make dad proud

A jubilant night for everyone involved with Larne, it was also a hugely emotional one for Northern Ireland Under-21 defender Kofi Balmer, who came off the bench for the final few minutes.

The 19-year-old, along with a number of representatives from the club, attended his father's funeral the day before the final and spoke afterwards about how he felt at the final whistle.

"Just being involved, I was more than happy with, but to get on in the last few minutes and play a part for the team was amazing," he said.

"I was over the moon at the end, it was a good send-off for my dad. He would have loved me to be involved in tonight's game and I'm over the moon that I was able to get on and make him even prouder."

Kofi Balmer poses alongside Cosgrove with the trophy

Members of Balmer's family joined him on the pitch at the final whistle and he was pleased to be able to share the moment with them.

"I was so proud of the team and obviously I am proud to dedicate that one to my dad," he added.

"I don't really think I could put my emotions into words. I couldn't let my family stay in the stands, I had to get them down on to the pitch because without them I wouldn't be where I am. They have helped me through so everything I do is for them."