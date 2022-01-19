Attempt missed. Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Hussein following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Egypt
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Gomaa
- 3Abdel Wahed
- 6Hegazy
- 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
- 12Ashraf
- 17Elneny
- 4El Soleya
- 19Bekhit
- 10Salah
- 14Ahmed Abdallah
- 22Marmoush
Substitutes
- 5Abdul Fattah
- 7Trézéguet
- 8Abdelghany
- 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
- 16Abou Gabal Ali
- 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
- 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
- 21Sayed
- 24Ahmed
- 27Dawoud Soliman
- 28Mehany
Sudan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Mohamed Ahmed
- 12Saeed Elfadni
- 3Hassan
- 6Abdelgader Karshoum
- 17Alnour Mohamed
- 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
- 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
- 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
- 8Hussein
- 9Omer Yagoub
- 10Yousif Yagoub
Substitutes
- 1Abou Achrine
- 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
- 7Sharaf Eldin Amin
- 11Abas Omer
- 15Hamed
- 16Mohamed
- 18Omar Abdalla Makki
- 20Zakaria Abakar
- 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
- 24Aldkhn
- 25Alshareif Eisa
- 26Alhassan Mohamed Alhussein
- Referee:
- Joshua Bondo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Hand ball by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).
Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Mazin Mohamedein.
Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Abdelrahman (Sudan).
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Dhiya Mahjoub.
Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Mustafa Karshoum.
Attempt blocked. Omar Kamal (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.
Omar Kamal (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Hussein (Sudan).
Hand ball by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).
Mohamed Abdelrahman (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).
Elsadig Hassan (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan).
