Africa Cup of Nations - Group D
EgyptEgypt0SudanSudan0

Afcon 2021: Egypt v Sudan

Line-ups

Egypt

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Gomaa
  • 3Abdel Wahed
  • 6Hegazy
  • 2Abdelmonem Elsayed Mohamed Ahmed
  • 12Ashraf
  • 17Elneny
  • 4El Soleya
  • 19Bekhit
  • 10Salah
  • 14Ahmed Abdallah
  • 22Marmoush

Substitutes

  • 5Abdul Fattah
  • 7Trézéguet
  • 8Abdelghany
  • 9Mohamed Ragaei Bakr
  • 16Abou Gabal Ali
  • 18Ahmed Abdelmonem
  • 20Eldin Mahmoud Ibrahim
  • 21Sayed
  • 24Ahmed
  • 27Dawoud Soliman
  • 28Mehany

Sudan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Mohamed Ahmed
  • 12Saeed Elfadni
  • 3Hassan
  • 6Abdelgader Karshoum
  • 17Alnour Mohamed
  • 14Al Rashed Mahamoud Shambaly
  • 21Khedr Safour Daiyeen
  • 19Mahjoub Musa Kano
  • 8Hussein
  • 9Omer Yagoub
  • 10Yousif Yagoub

Substitutes

  • 1Abou Achrine
  • 4Ismael Ahmed Ismail
  • 7Sharaf Eldin Amin
  • 11Abas Omer
  • 15Hamed
  • 16Mohamed
  • 18Omar Abdalla Makki
  • 20Zakaria Abakar
  • 22Hussien Nooh Mohamed
  • 24Aldkhn
  • 25Alshareif Eisa
  • 26Alhassan Mohamed Alhussein
Referee:
Joshua Bondo

Match Stats

Home TeamEgyptAway TeamSudan
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Hussein following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Mohamed Elneny (Egypt).

  3. Post update

    Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Mazin Mohamedein.

  5. Post update

    Ayman Ashraf (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Abdelrahman (Sudan).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Dhiya Mahjoub.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Egypt. Conceded by Mustafa Karshoum.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Omar Kamal (Egypt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  10. Post update

    Omar Kamal (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Hussein (Sudan).

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  14. Post update

    Abdelrazig Omer (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Amr El Soleya (Egypt).

  16. Post update

    Mohamed Abdelrahman (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt).

  18. Post update

    Elsadig Hassan (Sudan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Mohamed Salah (Egypt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mazin Mohamedein (Sudan).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria32104137
2Egypt31111104
3Guinea-Bissau302101-12
4Sudan302113-22

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast21103214
2Equatorial Guinea21011103
3Sierra Leone20202202
4Algeria201101-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia21102114
2Mali21102114
3Tunisia21014133
4Mauritania200205-50
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

