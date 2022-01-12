Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Rangers, Hearts, Dundee Utd, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Riley McGree's proposed Celtic move is in doubt after Middlesbrough launched a last-ditch offer for the Australia international midfielder who plays for MLS franchise Charlotte FC. (Daily Mail)
Hibs forward Martin Boyle is angry at being denied the chance to discuss a £2m move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly and wants showdown talks with owner Ron Gordon. (Sun)
Hearts and Scotland defender John Souttar is ready to snub Blackburn and Sheffield United and choose to sign for Rangers. (Sun)
Out-of-favour Rangers midfielder John Lundstram is attracting interest from Middlesbrough, who are managed by his former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder. (Sun)
Dundee United defender Kerr Smith is expected to undergo a medical at Aston Villa after a deal of up to £2m was agreed between the clubs. (Courier - subscription required)
Aberdeen will have to pay £350,000 for Jamie McGrath - the same fee Hibs agreed last summer - if they are to land the St Mirren midfielder this month rather than wait for him to join on a pre-contract in summer. (Daily Record)
New Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes wants to bring striker Kyle Lafferty back to Rugby Park after the much-travelled 34-year-old Northern Ireland international left Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta. (Daily Record)
Hearts left-back Stephen Kingsley is set to follow Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett by signing a new long-term deal. (Daily Record)
Dundee want to take Celtic defender Osaze Urhoghide on loan for the second half of the season. (Sun)
Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez is to join Atlanta United on a permanent deal after spending last season on loan with the MLS outfit. (SB Nation)
Hibs will listen to offers for Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg, who could move to Premiership rivals St Johnstone. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Queens Park Rangers and Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has attracted the interest of a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Norwich City. Scottish champions Rangers and English Championship leaders Bournemouth are also said to keen on the 26-year-old. (Teamtalk)