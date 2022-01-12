Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Jack Grimmer (left) has been with Wycombe since the summer of 2019

Wycombe defender Jack Grimmer said he opts for "quality over quantity" after scoring his first goal for the club in their 2-0 win at Bolton.

It was his 70th league appearance for the Chairboys since joining the League One side from Coventry City in 2019.

And it was the first time he had found the back of the net since the 2018 League Two play-off final at Wembley when Coventry beat Exeter 3-1.

"It's been long overdue," the 27-year-old Scot told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Wycombe were leading 1-0 in the early stages of the second half when Grimmer curled the ball past goalkeeper Joel Dixon to give them extra breathing space.

"I'm obviously delighted to score but for me it was important not to concede, especially coming here where they've got good attacking players. For us to get back to that solid base of a clean sheet is a big statement," he said.

"We knew they would come out fighting in the second half and they would start quick and I think that worldie of a finish, if I do say so myself, definitely did nip that in the bud a little bit.

"I don't think they got up to steam again. We are very good at riding out the storm."

Wycombe are third in League One, just one point behind Rotherham and Sunderland, as they look for an immediate return to the second tier following relegation last season.

And boss Gareth Ainsworth was delighted with the three points after travelling north with a depleted squad.

"We have no fit players at home. We have brought absolutely everybody today. We've got really limited resources so that's why it's such a big result," he said.

On Grimmer's goal, he added: "I will get everyone to rewind to Wembley when Coventry got promoted from League Two and have a look at the goal. I don't think there's too much difference apart from the shirt he's wearing.

"He only scores left foot, top corner, and it couldn't have come at a better time. It really did ease the pressure, but Jack's been phenomenal, a really good player for us.

"He knows his job and executes what I ask to the letter and is a great lad to have in the squad."