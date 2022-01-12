Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Waite has represented Wales Under-19s and Under-21s

Newport County have signed striker James Waite from Cymru Premier club Penybont.

Waite joins on an 18-month contract, keeping him at Rodney Parade until the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old came through the youth ranks at Cardiff City, where he worked under current Newport manager James Rowberry.

Waite spent time on loan at Hereford, Weston-Super-Mare and Waterford before moving on to Penybont in 2021.

"I've known James since he was 13 when I worked with him at Cardiff for eight years," said Rowberry.

"He's a local lad who knows what it means to play for our club. He'll add value and excitement to our attacking areas of the pitch. I'm delighted to welcome James to our club."

