Before taking over at Weymouth Stock played for Bournemouth, Doncaster and Burnley

Manager Brian Stock has left Weymouth with the club in the bottom three of the National League after seven consecutive defeats.

The former Bournemouth and Wales midfielder, 40, took over at the Terras in September 2020.

This season Weymouth have won four of their 21 league matches and sit four points from safety having played one game more than the teams above them.

Weymouth confirmed that his departure followed a board meeting on Wednesday.