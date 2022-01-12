Jacob Wakeling: Barrow sign Leicester City striker on loan
Last updated on .From the section Barrow
Barrow have signed Leicester City striker Jacob Wakeling on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old is yet to feature for the Premier League side after joining from non-league Alvechurch in November 2020.
Wakeling has made three appearances for the club's under-21 side in the Papa John's Trophy and played against the Bluebirds earlier this season.
He could make his Barrow debut against Colchester in League Two on Saturday.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.
- Is cutting carbs really a healthy diet to follow? Breaking down one of the most searched diet regimes
- Rules of the Game: A brand new thriller exploring the dangers of workplace culture