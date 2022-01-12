Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Dior Angus began his career with Solihull Moors

Wrexham have taken their option to extend the contract of forward Dior Angus until 2023.

Angus, 27, joined the National League club from Barrow in February 2021 and has scored seven goals for the Dragons.

"It's a big club and I just want to get back out on the pitch some more and achieve that goal of promotion at the end of the season," he said.

Boss Phil Parkinson added: "We're pleased to take up the option on Dior's contract for an extra season."