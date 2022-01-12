Last updated on .From the section Football

Lingard? Coady? Isak? Who will Newcastle sign in January?

The winter transfer window is well and truly open for business with Philippe Coutinho and Kieran Trippier among those arriving back in the Premier League.

Clubs in England's top-flight are looking to strengthen their squads so expect lots more deals to go through between now and the end of the month.

Newcastle's new owners, in particular, are set to be busy in their first transfer window.

When is deadline day in the UK and Europe? Here, BBC Sport has everything you need to know.

When does the transfer window open?

The Premier League winter transfer window opened on 1 January 2022.

When is deadline day this year?

In the Premier League, the winter transfer window closes at 23:00 GMT on 31 January.

Clubs will have until 00:00 on 31 January to complete the necessary information/document uploads on Fifa's transfer matching system (TMS).

In Scotland, the window shuts at 00:00.

This season's winter deadline falls during the Premier League's 'winter break'. external-link

How about around Europe and elsewhere?

Spain, France, Italy and Germany also have their deadline on 31 January.

In Germany's Bundesliga it is 17:00, 19:00 in Italy's Serie A and 23:00 in both Spain's La Liga and France's Ligue 1.

The EFL deadline is 23:00.

The deadline for the Women's Super League is on 28 January at 23:00.

What's happened so far in the Premier League?

As of 12 January, half of the Premier League's 20 clubs had signed new players during the winter window.

Among the high-profile moves, Newcastle signed England defender Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.

Aston Villa have secured the services of former Liverpool attacking midfielder Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

Villa have also agreed a £25 deal for Everton defender Lucas Digne, while Newcastle are close to signing Burnley striker Chris Wood.

Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe has joined Wolves from Grasshopper Club Zurich on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

Watford have brought in three players including Ivory Coast international left-back Hassane Kamara on a deal until June 2025 from Ligue 1 side Nice.

