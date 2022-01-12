Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Antonio Rudiger scored in the 18th minute as Chelsea won 1-0 to seal a 3-0 win over Tottenham in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he is "confident" defender Antonio Rudiger will sign a new contract to stay with the European champions.

The 28-year-old Germany international is able to speak to other clubs and is out of contract at the end of 2021-22.

Rudiger scored the only goal as Chelsea beat Tottenham 1-0 in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday to seal a 3-0 aggregate win.

"Things are clear. Talks are going on and we are confident," said Tuchel.

"Nothing has changed. Everybody knows the situation, let's wait and see.

"We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well."

Rudiger played in the Champions League final in May as Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 and has been linked with a potential move to either Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

He joined Chelsea in a £29m move from Roma in July 2017 and has also won the FA Cup, Europa League and European Super Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

After Wednesday's game Rudiger said he was "enjoying this chapter", adding that "I think it is the best time of my career".

Chelsea, who will play either Liverpool or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on 27 February, are second in the Premier League, 10 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Last week, Tuchel said Rudiger was a player he "trusted" and did not see his contract situation as a problem.

"He's a guy who needs to trust you, he needs to feel the connection, he needs to feel the trust and he wants to feel it by minutes and actions," added Tuchel.

"I don't feel Toni needs a lot of words, a lot of pampering and coffee talks and invitations to dinners and whatever. He is the top professional, this is what he proves."