If Antonio Conte needed to present Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with any more evidence of the need for serious investment in his squad, a DVD of this Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea should seal the deal.

Conte's burning desire and ambition for success makes him a demanding manager - and there is nothing wrong with that given his stellar record with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The Italian has been at pains to point out he did not sugar-coat his words about the squad he inherited from predecessors Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo when in talks with Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici.

If they were in any doubt as to what Conte's Spurs need before they can even think about working a way back into the Premier League elite, the manner in which they were brushed aside by Chelsea over two legs should act as the manager's Exhibit A.

Conte, though, will have to explain why he played reserve keeper Pierluigi Gollini instead of the experienced Hugo Lloris in Wednesday's second leg, with Tottenham starting 2-0 down and with no margin for error. Gollini was at fault for an injudicious attempt to meet Mason Mount's 18th-minute corner, which ended in the net via Antonio Rudiger's back.

Lloris played in the first leg, so why not here?

It was a strange, costly decision but in reality this Spurs team was in no sort of shape to claw back that first-leg deficit against an impressive and powerful Chelsea.

Spurs were laboured, uninspired and, in the first 45 minutes, looked overawed, having been deflated by the concession of an early goal.

They delivered a rally of sorts after the break but they could not even turn to any VAR complaints as two penalties and a second-half strike from Harry Kane were correctly overturned by technology.

Conte has not come to Spurs to stand still but he faces a mountainous task to have them even rubbing shoulders with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, let alone deliver the sort of successes he enjoyed at his previous clubs.

Conte is a combustible character not exactly known for his patience - but he might need some if he is to succeed in piecing Spurs back together.

There will be no quick fix. Spurs have been allowed to fall too far from the riches of the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.

Yes, Spurs were missing Son Heung-min but the lack of spark, with Kane again struggling to impose himself, left the home fans frustrated, with jeers both at half-time and from those left inside the stadium at the final whistle.

Harry Kane reacts to Chelsea defeat
Spurs saw two penalty awards overturned by VAR against Chelsea and Harry Kane also had a goal ruled out

This was another opportunity for a trophy gone. Only the FA Cup remains as a chance for Spurs to end a barren run without silverware stretching back to the 2008 win over Chelsea in this competition under the management of Juande Ramos.

Spurs actually reached the final of this competition under Mourinho last season, only to demonstrate their dysfunctionality by sacking him in Wembley week and appointing Ryan Mason to take charge of the subsequent defeat by Manchester City.

Conte needs to inject fresh life and impetus into this Spurs team. It will have hurt him to watch the relative ease with which his former club progressed into a final against either Arsenal or Liverpool.

He will want some serious churn in this squad to get anywhere near his exacting standards, with Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore firmly on Spurs' radar.

It may also be a time for departures too, with Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and others potentially bargaining chips to renew Conte's team in the weeks ahead.

What is clear is that Conte's current Spurs are simply not good enough for what he expects and to match his previous record of success. The manager's comments this week suggest he has made this brutally clear to those in power at Spurs.

For all this, Conte and Spurs will not have written off their Premier League top-four hopes. They are currently four points behind West Ham United, who are in fourth, and have three games in hand. They will leapfrog north London rivals Arsenal with victory in the derby at home on Sunday.

All is not lost but there are serious doubts as to whether Spurs have the ability to take advantage of the opportunity.

Conte has not come to Spurs to stand still. He lives for success and trophies but even he may be shocked at just how big a job he has taken on, proved by the gulf between his new club and the one he took to the Premier League and FA Cup in two successful, eventful years at Stamford Bridge.

  • Comment posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 00:36

    Naz MCFC
    00:17
    I think the whole football world knows that the Spurs squad has been starved of investment for years, and it didn't take this tie to realise that.

    _____

    UEFA as well as the whole football world knows who does what when it comes to 'investment'

    Hopefully the PL investigation will deliver what UEFA failed in?

  • Comment posted by Time Barred Skeleton, today at 00:29

    Unless you spend massive amounts it is unlikely you will win anything.
    We know which plastic Clubs are responsinle for that.

  • Comment posted by Paul Sutton , today at 00:28

    Wink’s, Alli, Sanchez and the list goes on are not good enough.
    I doubt if Traore is the answer either.
    The players we need we’re not going to be able to attract unless they can persuade Eriksen to rejoin.

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 00:27

    I want spurs to have a nice ground and nice training ground but I am a support who wants my club to win things they run they club like a business I don’t get nothing out of them profits I pay to see us play I want my money invested in the team i want to see my team winning things I don’t have a big Yacht just want money spent and my club not run like a bank spend money let’s start competing!!!

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 00:25

    Small club

    • Reply posted by spurs1882, today at 00:35

      spurs1882 replied:
      That’s won 25 Trophies… 6th most Successful club for trophies in the UK..
      First ever team to win a European competition definitely a small club you clearly a little boy that only knows things about plastics clubs with Oil money.

  • Comment posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 00:25

    There’s no need to invest. Just get Harry Kane and the rest of the team to practice making more convincing dives.

  • Comment posted by listentoyourself, today at 00:23

    What money is left? Did Levy blow it on the stadium? How's the naming rights going? The sponsor would need to be aligned and associated with Spursy failure and delusions of grandeur. Narrows the field a little...

    • Reply posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:26

      thenestofvipers replied:
      It will be 'boris johnson' stadium then

  • Comment posted by SubDay, today at 00:22

    How dare you. The finest craft beer brewery and fromagerie in Europe. Spurs have their priorities right!

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:21

    They do have a nice stadium now though....

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 00:21

    It looks like you brought the "mid-range VAR availability", only works against certain clubs but not the likes of Chelsea, MC or MU

  • Comment posted by spurs1882, today at 00:20

    He knew the job he has on his hands when he took it… his clearly a top manager his done well with the players we have but the Quality clearly shows when playing the stronger teams but given the backing conte will make things happen without doubt but he must have been promised money let’s just hope they stand by what they agreed..

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 00:17

    I think the whole football world knows that the Spurs squad has been starved of investment for years, and it didn't take this tie to realise that.

    • Reply posted by listentoyourself, today at 00:23

      listentoyourself replied:
      Delusional fans

  • Comment posted by samueljx, today at 00:15

    It all goes back to Levy. Spurs lucked their way to the UCL final; the rot had set in long before and Poch knew it but Levy turned a blind eye. Fans are mad to let him get away with making tokenistic gestures of intent like Mourinho and Conte and then fail to back them.

  • Comment posted by thenestofvipers, today at 00:13

    If they had sold kane like they should have done for the over inflated price they were offered then spurs would have some dollar to invest in players........but they didnt so they havent

  • Comment posted by GOINGTOHELLINADUSTCART, today at 00:13

    I HEARD THAT JOE HART IS AVAILABLE, FOR 25 QUID AND A MULTIPACK OF KITKATS SHOULD SUIT DANIEL LEVY'S TINY BUDGET. LMAO. 😂

    • Reply posted by DodgyGeezer, today at 00:36

      DodgyGeezer replied:
      It’s called CAPS LOCK

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:11

    Conte is laughing..
    All the way to the bank...

    Average manager after the money..
    Mourinho esq..
    Brutal. But true..
    Premiership football. 2022..

    • Reply posted by spurs1882, today at 00:23

      spurs1882 replied:
      Average manager at best ? Who won the Premier League took Chelsea from 10th with a average team and won the league and fa cup the man has won every where he has gone….

      And with the players we have his getting us results with them same players at least 5 of them need to go..

  • Comment posted by starsail1, today at 00:06

    Conte will walk if he’s not given a rebuild.
    And I wouldn’t blame him.

    • Reply posted by unclebigbad, today at 00:26

      unclebigbad replied:
      With Levy holding the chequebook?
      ..........Taxi for Conte

  • Comment posted by Oahu, today at 00:03

    Ooooh, they're playing poorly on purpose so they can force some big player purchases this window. Now it all makes sense!

  • Comment posted by Werewolf-Therewolf, today at 00:03

    And they want to sign Traore? Seriously?

    • Reply posted by spurs1882, today at 00:25

      spurs1882 replied:
      Same thing got me worried its Daniel Levy wanting him because we were linked with him at the beginning of the season so it’s definitely not contes choice that’s worrying why don’t he let the manager choose the guy is a control freak

  • Comment posted by Sabbir Mohammed , today at 00:00

    Our mentality is so poor. Conte has his work cut out with the rubbish at his disposal!

