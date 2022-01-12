Antonio Conte is unbeaten in the Premier League with Tottenham, but has had a tough time in the cups

If Antonio Conte needed to present Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy with any more evidence of the need for serious investment in his squad, a DVD of this Carabao Cup semi-final with Chelsea should seal the deal.

Conte's burning desire and ambition for success makes him a demanding manager - and there is nothing wrong with that given his stellar record with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

The Italian has been at pains to point out he did not sugar-coat his words about the squad he inherited from predecessors Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo when in talks with Levy and managing director Fabio Paratici.

If they were in any doubt as to what Conte's Spurs need before they can even think about working a way back into the Premier League elite, the manner in which they were brushed aside by Chelsea over two legs should act as the manager's Exhibit A.

Conte, though, will have to explain why he played reserve keeper Pierluigi Gollini instead of the experienced Hugo Lloris in Wednesday's second leg, with Tottenham starting 2-0 down and with no margin for error. Gollini was at fault for an injudicious attempt to meet Mason Mount's 18th-minute corner, which ended in the net via Antonio Rudiger's back.

Lloris played in the first leg, so why not here?

It was a strange, costly decision but in reality this Spurs team was in no sort of shape to claw back that first-leg deficit against an impressive and powerful Chelsea.

Spurs were laboured, uninspired and, in the first 45 minutes, looked overawed, having been deflated by the concession of an early goal.

They delivered a rally of sorts after the break but they could not even turn to any VAR complaints as two penalties and a second-half strike from Harry Kane were correctly overturned by technology.

Conte has not come to Spurs to stand still but he faces a mountainous task to have them even rubbing shoulders with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, let alone deliver the sort of successes he enjoyed at his previous clubs.

Conte is a combustible character not exactly known for his patience - but he might need some if he is to succeed in piecing Spurs back together.

There will be no quick fix. Spurs have been allowed to fall too far from the riches of the 2019 Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino.

Yes, Spurs were missing Son Heung-min but the lack of spark, with Kane again struggling to impose himself, left the home fans frustrated, with jeers both at half-time and from those left inside the stadium at the final whistle.

Spurs saw two penalty awards overturned by VAR against Chelsea and Harry Kane also had a goal ruled out

This was another opportunity for a trophy gone. Only the FA Cup remains as a chance for Spurs to end a barren run without silverware stretching back to the 2008 win over Chelsea in this competition under the management of Juande Ramos.

Spurs actually reached the final of this competition under Mourinho last season, only to demonstrate their dysfunctionality by sacking him in Wembley week and appointing Ryan Mason to take charge of the subsequent defeat by Manchester City.

Conte needs to inject fresh life and impetus into this Spurs team. It will have hurt him to watch the relative ease with which his former club progressed into a final against either Arsenal or Liverpool.

He will want some serious churn in this squad to get anywhere near his exacting standards, with Wolves powerhouse Adama Traore firmly on Spurs' radar.

It may also be a time for departures too, with Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and others potentially bargaining chips to renew Conte's team in the weeks ahead.

What is clear is that Conte's current Spurs are simply not good enough for what he expects and to match his previous record of success. The manager's comments this week suggest he has made this brutally clear to those in power at Spurs.

For all this, Conte and Spurs will not have written off their Premier League top-four hopes. They are currently four points behind West Ham United, who are in fourth, and have three games in hand. They will leapfrog north London rivals Arsenal with victory in the derby at home on Sunday.

All is not lost but there are serious doubts as to whether Spurs have the ability to take advantage of the opportunity.

Conte has not come to Spurs to stand still. He lives for success and trophies but even he may be shocked at just how big a job he has taken on, proved by the gulf between his new club and the one he took to the Premier League and FA Cup in two successful, eventful years at Stamford Bridge.