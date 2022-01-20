Africa Cup of Nations - Group F
MaliMali0MauritaniaMauritania0

Afcon 2021: Mali v Mauritania

Last updated on .From the section African

Line-ups

Mali

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mounkoro
  • 2Traoré
  • 5Kouyaté
  • 17Sacko
  • 6Haïdara
  • 20Bissouma
  • 4Haïdara
  • 14Malouda Traoré
  • 21Traoré
  • 7Doumbia
  • 18Koné

Substitutes

  • 3Traoré
  • 10Coulibaly
  • 11Coulibaly
  • 12Sissako
  • 13Coulibaly
  • 15Fofana
  • 16Diarra
  • 22Diawara
  • 23Dieng
  • 25Sinayoko
  • 26Camara
  • 28Traoré

Mauritania

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Diop
  • 4Abou Demba
  • 3Abeid
  • 14Dellahi
  • 20Abderrahmane
  • 23Soueid
  • 8Fofana
  • 18Mouhsine
  • 7Thiam
  • 25
  • 11Camara

Substitutes

  • 1N'Diaye
  • 2Karamoko
  • 9Tanjy
  • 10Ba
  • 12N'Diaye
  • 13Diarra
  • 15Doukara
  • 17Mahmoud
  • 19Coulibaly
  • 24Yacoub
  • 26Lekweiry
  • 28Thiam
Referee:
Bernard Camille

Match Stats

Home TeamMaliAway TeamMauritania
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon32107347
2Burkina Faso31113304
3Cape Verde31112204
4Ethiopia301226-41

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Senegal31201015
2Guinea31112204
3Malawi31112204
4Zimbabwe310234-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32105237
2Gabon31204315
3Comoros310235-23
4Ghana301235-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria33006159
2Egypt32012116
3Sudan301214-31
4Guinea-Bissau301203-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast32106337
2Equatorial Guinea32012116
3Sierra Leone302123-12
4Algeria301214-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia31202115
2Mali31202115
3Tunisia31114134
4Mauritania301205-51
