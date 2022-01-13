Chris Wood: Newcastle sign New Zealand striker from Burnley for £25m

Chris Wood
Wood is Newcastle's second signing this month after Kieran Trippier's arrival from Atletico Madrid

Newcastle United have signed New Zealand striker Chris Wood from Burnley for £25m.

The 30-year-old has agreed a contract at St James' Park until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe targeted attacking reinforcements after Callum Wilson was ruled out for eight weeks with a calf injury.

Wood is Newcastle's second signing this month following Kieran Trippier's arrival from Atletico Madrid.

It had been thought Burnley would not sell the player to a Premier League relegation rival, but Newcastle triggered the release clause in his Clarets contract.

"This is a very exciting opportunity for me and I'm delighted to be a Newcastle United player," said Wood.

"I have played at St James' Park a few times and it's an amazing place, so to have the chance to represent this club with those incredible supporters behind me and my team-mates is very special.

"The club and manager have been first class during this process, and I really can't wait to get on to the pitch and repay the faith they have in me, especially with a vital part of the season ahead of us."

Wood a great fit for Magpies - Howe

Wood, who was Burnley's record signing when he arrived from Leeds for £15m in 2017, scored 53 goals in 165 games for the Clarets, including three in 17 league appearances this season.

The move leaves Burnley boss Sean Dyche with a major problem after losing one of his most experienced forward players.

The Turf Moor side and Newcastle are level on 11 points in 18th and 19th place in the top flight, although Burnley have two games in hand.

"Chris is an important signing for us at a crucial time and I'm very pleased we have been able to move quickly and bring him here," said Howe.

"He is a very dangerous attacking threat, has a physicality and character that I really like, and he has vast experience in the Premier League. He will be a great fit for us."

Wood could make his Newcastle debut in Saturday's home game with Watford, who are two points above the Magpies in 17th.

'I'll come back from injury with different mentality'

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson on The Footballer's Football Podcast

It's going to be good to have new bodies in the building, add competition for places. A striker's coming in the door which is exciting for me - I like it.

I'm going to come back [from injury] with a different mentality, but that's what you need sometimes. You have to have that little boost to get you going again and keep you on your toes.

With me being out injured, we need players that are Premier League-ready and I don't think you're going to get a better striker in the bottom half of the league than Chris Wood.

He's a different profile than me, so I'm sure the manager has in his plans either to play us together or one at a time. He'll be a great addition.

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 09:31

    He is a proven Championship striker so it makes complete sense.

    • Reply posted by scotstoon, today at 09:36

      scotstoon replied:
      Only scored one less goal than Harry Kane this season !!!

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 09:37

    Newcastle sign Burnley’s only real hope of survival. Very clever. This deal can only get better if Leeds also had a chunky sell-on clause. Top transfer s**thousary!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 10:06

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      He's 30 and not exactly prolific. Watch Burnley go out and sign a 22-23 year old now.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 09:29

    Sad day for burnley

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 10:28

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Why?

      They just got £25m for an out-of-form 30-year-old striker.

      That same money can now be reinvested in a promising young talent, which is arguably what NUFC should’ve spent the money on.

      He’s scored 3 goals in the first half of the season. If Newcastle are looking at this as a solution to Callum Wilson’s injury we’re in for a nasty surprise based on current form.

      Hope I’m wrong though.

  • Comment posted by Comment Man, today at 09:33

    Is this simply Newcastle United looking to weaken a relegation rival?

    • Reply posted by Bunks71, today at 09:41

      Bunks71 replied:
      I can’t help thinking we should just buy the three best players from Burnley, Leeds and Watford and be done with it (Norwich are gone anyway)

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 09:31

    Many will mock this. But it’s hard to get a striker in January and we need a big lad like this anyway. Plus, if we get relegated, he’ll get us back up.

    • Reply posted by nelly, today at 09:40

      nelly replied:
      Quite agree it is hard to find a striker, certainly not paid for one especially Wood

  • Comment posted by Pdogg, today at 09:37

    Newcastle are making smart signings. Their sole aim for this year is to stay up. Then they will be able to attract players needed to be top 8.

    • Reply posted by nicknack1, today at 09:44

      nicknack1 replied:
      I think top 8 next year is still very optimistic, 12th next year would be solid progress!!

      And the championship is arguably much, much more likely with 1 win all season so far

  • Comment posted by jolly, today at 09:59

    Great signing on many fronts.. directly weakens a rival.. strong centre forward that can hold the ball up and bring others into play like ASM, Ritchie and co into more dangerous positions.. strong in the air going forward and defensively when needed.. should get better service and opps to score than when he was at Burnley.. now the attention must be to plug that shaky defence..

  • Comment posted by seanaldo1987, today at 09:44

    A lot of people are seeing this as a duff signing. Yes its not exactly setting the heather alight, but it is weakening a relegation rival in the process.

    Man City went about most of their transfer business in much of the same way in the early years of the Mansour regime signing players like Bellamy, Given, Barry, Lescott and Milner.

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 09:38

    Burnley fans must be raging and I totally understand that. If it’s a buyout clause then fair enough, but if the owner chose to sell?

    • Reply posted by Mikey, today at 09:43

      Mikey replied:
      It's was release clause.

  • Comment posted by someonestolemyusername, today at 09:44

    to be fair whoever they signed people would complain is he a prolific goal scorer no what he is, is a big target man to hold the ball up and bring the midfielders in to play if it works the likes of saint maxim will love it

  • Comment posted by Ricky, today at 10:04

    Excellent signing. We're desperate for striking options and there are few available. Wood is a proven Prem-quality forward known for hard work and a good attitude; he could play a massive part in keeping us up. We could still do with a couple more signings but Trippier and Wood are a great start. No one sane expected Mbappe or Haaland.

  • Comment posted by matt1il, today at 09:45

    Sensible signing for us at yes more than he's actually worth, if he helps keep us up he's worth it.

    Prem experience, weakens a rival, ready to go on Sat (with Wilson we needed that!), all in a notoriously difficult transfer window (when have big signings really ever happened in Jan?

    We've had to meet a release clause to get him as Burnley wouldn't have wanted to sell.

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 09:39

    No doubt, he will score against Watford on his debut - everyone scores against them ....! Signed, a Watford fan.

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 09:33

    Think this is a shrewd signing; bit overpriced perhaps, but you've got to do what you have to do. Raising some eyebrows clearly, but I think he will bring some grit as well as experience, and pick up the team. And a decent Centre forward. If we get 3 points at the weekend, all good!

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 10:06

    A big centre forward, awkward strong and talented.
    Newcastle have improved their chances of staying up. hopefully not at our expense!
    nervous Leeds fan.

  • Comment posted by MartinR, today at 09:49

    Nice touch to see Burnley fans and management team wishing their star man all the best in his new job.
    Good luck Chris,

  • Comment posted by Maverick, today at 09:38

    Good Luck to Chris his chance at a big club has come late in his career I am sure he will make the most of it. The 10/12 goals he will contribute this season may well keep Newcastle up. I would like to see Newcastle do well they have waited a very long time for some success it will take time but dreams and hope are a good thing to have on your side.

    • Reply posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 09:49

      hiphopanonymous replied:
      What odds did you get on him scoring double figures in 19 games?
      He's got 3 in 17 Burnley so far this season so has to be at least a 25/1 shot?

  • Comment posted by Jsmiffi74, today at 10:02

    So far I’m impressed with the shrewd business by Newcastle owners. Won’t be pushed into crazy money signings but also buying the right type of player with the right attitude and experience for what is needed for a survival fight. They are not just throwing money at it, but being clever with it. They’re giving Newcastle as much chance as possible of staying up on paper……..

    • Reply posted by Barracuda, today at 10:23

      Barracuda replied:
      "Won’t be pushed into crazy money signings" !!!! £ 25 million for a 30 yr old 3 goal striker, sounds like a bargain. Want to buy my wife`s 06 plate Nissan Micra, Only £ 70k ?

  • Comment posted by Enjoy Yourself, today at 09:44

    A better move for the player rather than the club. But it weakens a relegation rival. If their next signing is Dennis from Watford, we'll know that's the strategy.

    Be a bit peeved if I was a Burnley fan. My Blackburn Rovers fan mate is pleased.

  • Comment posted by MartinR, today at 10:16

    There seems to be a lot of people that want this to fail, could they be scared of what Newcastle may become.

