Tranmere

Kane Hemmings has scored five goals in 21 appearances for Burton Albion in all competitions this season and has netted in both of his past two matches

Tranmere Rovers have signed striker Kane Hemmings from League One side Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 30-year-old came through Glasgow Rangers' academy and has had spells at Cowdenbeath, Barnsley, Dundee, Oxford United, Mansfield and Notts County.

He joined hometown club Burton in 2020, scoring 20 goals in 63 appearances.

"The ambition of the manager and the club's position in the league was a factor in my decision," he said.

Tranmere are currently second in League Two and have won six and drawn two of their past eight league games.

