New Japanese recruits Yosuke Ideguchi, Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate could make their Celtic debut against Hibs on Monday

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is not seeking any further signings this month after Australian midfielder Riley McGree "decided to look elsewhere" following initial talks.

Postecoglou has added Japanese trio Yosuke Ideguchi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda from the J-League and 18-year-old striker Johnny Kenny from Sligo Rovers.

Celtic resume Scottish Premiership action at home Hibernian on Monday.

"There are no other offers or people I have spoken to," said Postecoglou.

"Unless something extraordinary comes along or something happens within the existing squad that means we need to move.

"So the 20 names that come out tomorrow are all lies or fabrications or people bored at home just Googling names and throwing them up there or agents trying to get a little bit of value for their client."

Middlesbrough are reportedly close to signing Australia international McGree after trumping Celtic's offer. The 23-year-old, who plays for MLS side FC Charlotte, was given his first full international call-up by Postecoglou in 2017.

"McGree was someone I had an interest in because of my association with him and obviously I know the player pretty well," said the former Australia boss.

"But after initial discussions he has decided to look elsewhere, which is fine."

Celtic, who return from the winter break six points behind leaders Rangers, welcome Jota back from a hamstring injury for the visit of Hibs.

The club are keen to make the on-loan Benfica winger's loan deal permanent, but Postecoglou said: "With those kind of things they will rumble on in the background.

"Nothing significant has happened and I don't think anything significant will happen in the short term."

Postecoglou sees no place in his squad for Leigh Griffiths, with Dundee said to be in talks with Celtic over cutting short the striker's season-long loan.

"Leigh's situation is that he will probably be looking at opportunities elsewhere and that's kind of where I see it as well," added Postecoglou.