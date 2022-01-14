Three of the best - Watch Chambers top goals from the Women's Premiership

"I have no doubt this is the beginning for Cora. There's no reason she can't go on to be a serious international footballer."

By her own admission - she admitted to being "shocked" - Cora Chambers' call-up to the Northern Ireland squad came out of the blue.

However, for Sion Swifts manager Tony McGinley the 18-year-old's her involvement in Kenny Shiels' full-time panel ahead of Euro 2022 has been a long time coming.

It's no secret that the seven-month professional training has offered 22 domestic players the opportunity of a lifetime ahead of Northern Ireland's maiden international tournament this summer.

For previously amateur Women's Premiership players with dreams of making it as a professional, they have a taste of full-time football and the opportunity to present themselves in the shop window.

"I went to training a couple of times before Christmas and it was a surprise in the New Year when Kenny Shiels phoned my dad," recalled Chambers, who is a sixth-year pupil at Lisneal College.

"I have to work on my school stuff at night time and every Tuesday when I am not at football I have to go back into school."

It is quite a change of pace for the teenager who has made an impression for her country at underage level. Now she has got an opportunity in the senior set-up what are her goals for 2022?

"With Northern Ireland it is to get into the Euros team and play in April [in the World Cup qualifiers against Austria and England]," she said.

"For my club it is about getting into the team when the league starts and keep scoring goals."

Bouncing back from injuries

The lofty targets for an uncapped teenager may seem ambitious but for McGinley, who has watched Chambers come through the ranks at Sion Swifts, it is the sign of a player who has the drive to succeed.

"I remember Cora at no age and I couldn't wait for her to be ready for senior football," he said.

"She came through and looked like she had the world at her feet.

"Then she had at least a year out of the game with various injuries and niggles, and that can get you down, but we worked with her and she burst onto the scene."

Cora Chambers was offered a professional contract while still in school at Lisneal College

Chambers had to be patient for her opportunity in the Women's Premiership, but the Drumahoe native began to make the most of her minutes on the pitch and it got to the stage where McGinley "couldn't not play her".

"You can have talks until the cows come home, but players must find it within themselves with passion and work ethic. Cora has done that.

"She has always had the ability and natural talent, the question was did she have the rest of it to really kick on?

"It is testament to her how she has knuckled down and pushed on."

A big impression

After training with the senior set-up, McGinley says the teenager has made a "big impression" with Shiels and his coaching staff.

"The hardest thing to coach is that creativity in and around the box, and Cora has that in spades," he added.

"She is a very exciting player. She is two-footed, she is very gifted and has an eye for goal."

Chambers has impressed at underage level for Northern Ireland

After an impressive breakout campaign with the Swifts where she scored 11 goals, McGinley adds that Chambers' confidence "is through the roof".

"Kenny Shiels doesn't hand these things out easily and she has an unbelievable opportunity," McGinley said.

"A club like ours in very community based and we take great pride in helping young players. I know everyone at the club is very excited for her."

Euro 2022 a target

With 22 domestic based players and more than 10 international regulars plying their trade in England and Scotland, a number of players will face the disappointment of missing out on the final squad for the Euros.

As an untested 18-year-old, and with Northern Ireland's strength in depth in attack, Chambers enters the race to make the squad as an outsider, but, as McGinley points out, "a lot of things can happen" between now and July.

"Will she go to the Euros? Who knows? Some people get an opportunity and take to it like a duck to water," he said.

"There's no doubt she wants to be a footballer, and once she gets a taste of it I have no doubt it will give Cora the mentality to want more.

"The exciting thing is she has so much more to give. This is only the tip of the iceberg in what she is capable of.

"I have no doubt, even if it doesn't work out for her this summer, there are still big days ahead for her."