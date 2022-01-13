Jude Winchester joined Ballymena United from Cliftonville in 2018

Jude Winchester has left Ballymena United to join Crusaders and focus on his mental health.

The midfielder moved to the Sky Blues in 2018 and made 104 appearances, scoring 14 times.

"Over the past year or so, whilst on the pitch things have been going great, off the pitch I've been struggling with my mental health," said Winchester, 28.

"It was best for my career and mental health that I work closer to Belfast and allow me to be at home more."

Winchester's biggest moment for David Jeffrey's side came in the qualification stages for the Europa League in 2019 when he netted at home to NSI Runavik, helping the club to progress for their first time in a European competition.

"This is a decision that I've taken in consultation with the club and my family, and wasn't one taken lightly," added Winchester.

"David [Jeffrey] made me an offer to stay, it was a brilliant offer, which others would have bitten his hand off and in a different circumstance I wouldn't have thought twice, but for reasons off the pitch I couldn't agree to a deal.

"We had long chats over the last couple of weeks about what's best for Ballymena United and for me, and the conclusion was that I move on now.

"I want to be very clear, David is one of the best people I have ever met, not just in football but in life. Being around him and getting to know him personally has been unbelievable.

"He and Ballymena United as a club, the staff, board and fans have treated me so well. I would go as far to say I haven't been treated so well elsewhere.

"I am sorry that it has ended the way it has but for me right now there is more important stuff than football, but this decision still enables me to continue playing so I hope the supporters understand."

'Agreement reached with Crusaders'

Jeffrey commented: "This is ultimately one of those occasions where we found ourselves in a situation of needing to think what was best for the club and the player.

"Obviously Jude had made it clear that despite a substantial offer on the table that he wasn't looking to stay beyond this season. There were other issues and circumstances that we had to be open and receptive to that's personal to Jude, and he's been very honest about these himself.

"Through our talks with Jude we explored the best ways to support him, but also he recognised that there's a responsibility on us to look after the club too.

"Ultimately we reached an agreement with Crusaders to allow him to move to them earlier in the hope that him being closer to home is a greater help to him and his family.

"We thank Jude for his contribution during his time here, he is wonderfully talented as we got to see over the past three and a half years and we give him every best wish not just for his career but predominantly to him as a person and for his family too."