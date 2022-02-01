Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Stevenage

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Stevenage 0.
Second-placed Tranmere bounced back from Saturday's home mauling by League Two leaders Forest Green with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Stevenage.
Kieron Morris' second-half strike handed Rovers a ninth win in 11 league games, but the result saw Stevenage lose for the first time in six games.
Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym made two brilliant saves early on, from Lee O'Connor's point-blank header and then Paul Glatzel's glancing effort.
The visitors replied with Jake Taylor seeing a low angled strike superbly kept out by Pym's opposite number Ross Doohan.
Tranmere remained on top though and Glatzel saw a shot deflected narrowly off target.
Morris also threatened when his crisp drive was expertly saved by Pym.
Stevenage skipper Jake Reeves was thwarted by Doohan's point-blank stop just before the break.
Rovers struck soon after the restart when Morris fired home from 20 yards following Kane Hemmings' tidy lay-off.
The visitors missed a chance to level when Taylor dragged a 72nd-minute shot wide.
Substitute Charlie Carter also forced Doohan into another alert stop, while Hemmings headed against the post late on for Rovers.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-4-2
- 25Doohan
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 26Clarke
- 4Knight-Percival
- 3MacDonald
- 7Morris
- 22O'Connor
- 8SpearingSubstituted forFoleyat 45'minutes
- 21McPakeSubstituted forHawkesat 51'minutes
- 16GlatzelSubstituted forMerrieat 85'minutes
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 6Merrie
- 12Jolley
- 13Murphy
- 14McManaman
- 15Hawkes
- 17Foley
- 20Nevitt
Stevenage
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pym
- 2Wildin
- 15VancootenBooked at 15mins
- 39BostwickSubstituted forProsserat 68'minutes
- 3CokerSubstituted forO'Neillat 11'minutes
- 4ReevesSubstituted forCarterat 61'minutes
- 16Upson
- 11Westbrooke
- 8Taylor
- 9Norris
- 20Reid
Substitutes
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Prosser
- 10Carter
- 12Carvalho Andrade
- 17Daly
- 18O'Neill
- 37Walker
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Stevenage 0.
Post update
Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
Post update
Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Jake Taylor (Stevenage).
Post update
Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.
Post update
Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Calum MacDonald with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Chris Merrie replaces Paul Glatzel.
Post update
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Sam Foley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke O'Neill with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luther Wildin with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
