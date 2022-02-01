League Two
TranmereTranmere Rovers1StevenageStevenage0

Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Stevenage

Second-placed Tranmere bounced back from Saturday's home mauling by League Two leaders Forest Green with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Stevenage.

Kieron Morris' second-half strike handed Rovers a ninth win in 11 league games, but the result saw Stevenage lose for the first time in six games.

Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym made two brilliant saves early on, from Lee O'Connor's point-blank header and then Paul Glatzel's glancing effort.

The visitors replied with Jake Taylor seeing a low angled strike superbly kept out by Pym's opposite number Ross Doohan.

Tranmere remained on top though and Glatzel saw a shot deflected narrowly off target.

Morris also threatened when his crisp drive was expertly saved by Pym.

Stevenage skipper Jake Reeves was thwarted by Doohan's point-blank stop just before the break.

Rovers struck soon after the restart when Morris fired home from 20 yards following Kane Hemmings' tidy lay-off.

The visitors missed a chance to level when Taylor dragged a 72nd-minute shot wide.

Substitute Charlie Carter also forced Doohan into another alert stop, while Hemmings headed against the post late on for Rovers.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Tranmere

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Doohan
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 26Clarke
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Morris
  • 22O'Connor
  • 8SpearingSubstituted forFoleyat 45'minutes
  • 21McPakeSubstituted forHawkesat 51'minutes
  • 16GlatzelSubstituted forMerrieat 85'minutes
  • 10Hemmings

Substitutes

  • 6Merrie
  • 12Jolley
  • 13Murphy
  • 14McManaman
  • 15Hawkes
  • 17Foley
  • 20Nevitt

Stevenage

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pym
  • 2Wildin
  • 15VancootenBooked at 15mins
  • 39BostwickSubstituted forProsserat 68'minutes
  • 3CokerSubstituted forO'Neillat 11'minutes
  • 4ReevesSubstituted forCarterat 61'minutes
  • 16Upson
  • 11Westbrooke
  • 8Taylor
  • 9Norris
  • 20Reid

Substitutes

  • 5Cuthbert
  • 6Prosser
  • 10Carter
  • 12Carvalho Andrade
  • 17Daly
  • 18O'Neill
  • 37Walker
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Stevenage 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Stevenage 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).

  4. Post update

    Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Terence Vancooten (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jake Taylor (Stevenage).

  8. Post update

    Calum MacDonald (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Zain Westbrooke with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Calum MacDonald.

  12. Post update

    Kane Hemmings (Tranmere Rovers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Calum MacDonald with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Chris Merrie replaces Paul Glatzel.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Terence Vancooten.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Sam Foley.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luke O'Neill with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Stevenage. Conceded by Josh Dacres-Cogley.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Norris (Stevenage) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luther Wildin with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charlie Carter (Stevenage) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

