Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Stevenage

From the section League Two

Second-placed Tranmere bounced back from Saturday's home mauling by League Two leaders Forest Green with a hard-earned 1-0 win against Stevenage.

Kieron Morris' second-half strike handed Rovers a ninth win in 11 league games, but the result saw Stevenage lose for the first time in six games.

Stevenage goalkeeper Christy Pym made two brilliant saves early on, from Lee O'Connor's point-blank header and then Paul Glatzel's glancing effort.

The visitors replied with Jake Taylor seeing a low angled strike superbly kept out by Pym's opposite number Ross Doohan.

Tranmere remained on top though and Glatzel saw a shot deflected narrowly off target.

Morris also threatened when his crisp drive was expertly saved by Pym.

Stevenage skipper Jake Reeves was thwarted by Doohan's point-blank stop just before the break.

Rovers struck soon after the restart when Morris fired home from 20 yards following Kane Hemmings' tidy lay-off.

The visitors missed a chance to level when Taylor dragged a 72nd-minute shot wide.

Substitute Charlie Carter also forced Doohan into another alert stop, while Hemmings headed against the post late on for Rovers.

