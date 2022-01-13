Celtic currently get 800 tickets for matches against Rangers at Ibrox

Rangers manager director Stewart Robertson does not expect visiting crowds at Old Firm games to increase in the near future.

Celtic had 800 at Ibrox for August's derby and Rangers will have a similar number at Celtic Park next month.

The clubs previously sold more than 7,000 tickets to away fans for the fixture until a change in 2018.

"The vast majority of our fans don't want it to change, they are comfortable with it," Robertson told The Athletic.

"I don't know how it is on the other section of the city, but certainly from our supporters' perspective they are comfortable with it the way it is. The vast majority, I would be lying if I said everybody."

"Both teams have sold season tickets in those areas [where away fans used to sit] and actually it is, 'how do you change that back?'. Those supporters have renewal rights so it is not something I see changing in the short term."