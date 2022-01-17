Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Sportscene Predictions is back for 2022 and the big question is, can Amy Irons get the better of the pundits?

BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Scotland's record goalscorer Julie Fleeting for the midweek Scottish Premiership games.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy IronsJulie Fleeting
Celtic v Hibernian (Mon)3-13-1
Aberdeen v Rangers1-20-1
Dundee United v St Mirren1-10-0
Hearts v St Johnstone1-02-0
Livingston v Dundee1-01-0
Ross County v Motherwell1-22-2

All games Tuesday at 19:45 GMT unless stated

Celtic v Hibernian (Mon, 19:45)

Celtic v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Julie's prediction: 3-1

Aberdeen v Rangers

Aberdeen v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 0-1

Dundee United v St Mirren

Dundee United v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Julie's prediction: 0-0

Hearts v St Johnstone

Hearts v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Julie's prediction: 2-0

Livingston v Dundee

Livingston v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Julie's prediction: 1-0

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Julie's prediction: 2-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Tam Cowan60
Charlie Adam60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Allan Preston30
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy880
Pundits1150
Amy v Pundits
P18W6D3L10

