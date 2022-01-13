Last updated on .From the section Derby

Sam Baldock was unable to make an impact after an impressive start at Derby

Wayne Rooney has confirmed that striker Sam Baldock will leave Derby when his short-term contract ends next week.

Baldock, 32, joined the Rams in August along with Phil Jagielka.

"He's a good character but it hasn't quite worked out on the pitch and I've made the decision not to keep him with us," manager Rooney said.

Former England defender Jagielka, 39, is also approaching the end of his short-term deal, but Derby are speaking to him about an extension.

Baldock scored the winner on his debut, against Hull, but it was his only goal in 14 appearances for the club.

He was signed as a free agent, having been released by Reading.

"Sam was a player I felt we needed here with his energy, his pace in behind, and he's been brilliant," Rooney added.

"He has been a big part of what I've been trying to build in terms of having a good dressing room and he has been brilliant around the dressing room with all the lads.

"This is my decision. Nobody else has made this decision and it's me purely from a football point of view.

"It's always tough when you have to make those decisions as a manager, but they are decisions that I have to make."