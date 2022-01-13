Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Michael O'Neill must isolate after testing positive for Covid-19

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill will miss his team's match at Hull on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

He is isolating in line with government guidelines and assistant manager Dean Holden will take charge of the squad this weekend.

O'Neill's side are challenging for a Championship play-off place but have dropped to eighth in the table after a poor run of results.

The Potters have won just one of their past six league matches.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom will miss the Blades' match against Derby after also testing positive.