Anwar El Ghazi, who scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season, will wear the number 34 shirt for Everton

Everton have signed Aston Villa forward Anwar El Ghazi on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old becomes Everton's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko and Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson.

The move follows Everton's sale of left-back Lucas Digne to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £25m.

"Everton is a big club; I cannot wait to get started," El Ghazi said.

"I just want to focus on working hard, getting into the team, fighting for my place and, with the boys, to get Everton where it belongs - that is much higher up the table.

"I can always score a goal in an important moment. I can add a lot of value with my pace and technique going forward. I can hold the ball and I am decent in one-on-ones. I am ready and can't wait."

El Ghazi, who started his career at Ajax before moving to Lille and on to Villa, scored 10 goals in 17 Premier League starts and 11 substitute appearances last season.

He played a key role in helping Villa back to the Premier League in 2019, scoring the opening goal in their Championship play-off final win over Derby.