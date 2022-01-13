Swindon Town: Harry McKirdy agrees undisclosed-length contract extension
Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy has agreed an undisclosed-length contract extension with the League Two club.
The 24-year-old, who initially joined the Robins on a one-year deal at the start of the season, has so far scored 12 goals in 25 appearances this term.
They included four in a 5-2 league win against Northampton Town earlier this month and one against Manchester City in their FA Cup third-round defeat.
"I'm really enjoying my time here," former Port Vale striker McKirdy said.
"It's been brilliant with the fans from the get-go, both for me and my family. They've been great for me, I appreciate it and it doesn't go unnoticed."