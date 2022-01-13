Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Paul McGinn was booked for comments made to referee John Beaton at Hampden

Hibernian defender Paul McGinn has been given a two-match ban by the Scottish FA after describing referee John Beaton as "inept".

McGinn was incensed by Celtic's winning goal in December's League Cup final and was booked for his complaints.

He thought Beaton was wrong to award a free-kick, then compounded the decision by allowing it to be taken quickly as Hibs paused for a substitution.

Hibs play Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Monday.

Shaun Maloney's side then face Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup three days later.

"He has no control over the situation," said McGinn after the game at Hampden.

"It's not a foul and then the fourth official is holding the board. I think Jamie Murphy could stand over the ball, as you do, but he steps away from it, to assume 'sub'.

"(Beaton) just lets it happen and the goal goes in. I don't know if you see me running to him straight away and get myself booked. But it's just inept.

"Even 90 seconds later, Celtic are going to make a sub and (Anthony) Ralston takes a quick throw-in, and he whistles it back for the sub to happen.

"I ran to him and just said, 'what's going on? There is no way we would have got that the other way. No way.' That's why I got booked."

The SFA charge was for a breach of disciplinary rule 72, which covers remarks that "indicate bias or incompetence on the part of a match official".

Meanwhile, Hibs have loaned winger Daniel Mackay, 20, to Kilmarnock for the rest of the season.