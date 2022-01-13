Joe Gorman

Joe Gorman says he "sincerely regrets" a sectarian tweet he posted in 2014.

Portadown cancelled the signing of the player on Tuesday just three days after announcing his arrival at the club.

A number of supporters had criticised the signing of Gorman after it emerged that the then 19-year-old had posted on his account that he would "love to open up" on "orange men".

"It was a grave error of judgment on my part and one I wish I could take back," said Gorman on Twitter on Thursday.

Gorman was subsequently suspended by Inverness Caledonian Thistle following the offensive tweet in 2014 and after leaving the club he had spells in the League of Ireland with Bray Wanderers and Drogheda United.

He spent two seasons with Cliftonville in the Irish Premiership before returning to the League of Ireland with Longford Town and Galway United.

"After further discussions this deal has not been concluded," Portadown revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

Gorman 'apologises unreservedly'

On Thursday, Gorman said on his Twitter account that he "would like to address an issue from my past".

"It was at a time in my life where my world view was particularly narrow and I did not appreciate the gravity of my comment," he said.

"I had not intended for it to be taken seriously but I now completely understand why many people did so and were naturally very upset by it.

"It was borne out of a combination of teenage bravado and a lack of understanding. I say this not as an excuse but merely by way of explanation.

"I have grown up and appreciate that we all have different outlooks on life which must be respected.

"I apologise unreservedly and I would like to educate younger people as I did back in 2014 when I visited schools to speak of bigotry and the correct use of social media so that others can learn from my mistake."