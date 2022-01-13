Josh Magennis: Wigan Athletic sign Hull City striker for undisclosed fee
Wigan Athletic have signed Hull City striker Josh Magennis for an undisclosed fee on a two-and-a-half-year deal.
The 31-year-old Northern Ireland international scored 24 goals in 88 league appearances for the Tigers.
He could make his debut for the Latics in Saturday's game against Doncaster.
"I'm very much looking forward to it and hoping to get back to the Championship with a successful team again," he told the club website.
