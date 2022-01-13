Last updated on .From the section Bolton

James Trafford spent the first half of the season in League One with Accrington Stanley

Bolton Wanderers have signed Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Accrington Stanley, where he made 11 appearances.

The England Under-20 international could make his debut for Wanderers against Ipswich on Saturday.

"He's only young but he's a real leader, a big boy, an aggressive boy and we're fortunate to have him," boss Ian Evatt told the club website. external-link

