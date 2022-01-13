Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Former Watford, Swansea, Millwall, Wolves and Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has been in charge at Orient since March

Leyton Orient have signed defender Dan Moss on loan from Milllwall for the rest of the season - O's boss Kenny Jackett's first January signing.

The former Burnley Academy player, 21, is a right-back who can also operate at centre-back and in central midfield.

Moss spent the first half of this season on loan at National League Yeovil, making 20 league appearances.

He was part of the Yeovil side who made the FA Cup third round, losing 3-1 to Championship leaders AFC Bournemouth.

Orient are 10th in League Two, four points off of a play-off place, but with games in hand.

