Lewis Richards: Harrogate Town sign Wolves defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town
Harrogate Town have signed Wolves defender Lewis Richards on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has represented the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level.
He could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's trip to Newport.
"He's down to earth and really wants to be a defender, which is refreshing in that he wants that to be his main attribute," assistant manager Paul Thirlwell told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.