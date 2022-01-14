Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Lewis Richards has made two appearances for Wolves Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy this season

Harrogate Town have signed Wolves defender Lewis Richards on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has represented the Republic of Ireland up to under-21 level.

He could make his debut for the League Two side in Saturday's trip to Newport.

"He's down to earth and really wants to be a defender, which is refreshing in that he wants that to be his main attribute," assistant manager Paul Thirlwell told the club website. external-link

