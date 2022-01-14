Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow has scored 30 goals in 104 league appearances since joining Barnsley permanently in July 2019

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after having knee surgery.

The 27-year-old striker has not featured since the 2-1 defeat by Preston on 11 December.

Woodrow has scored four goals in 23 appearances this season.

"We can definitely rule him out for the short-term. We have to take it month to month and not week to week, that's all we can say," boss Poya Asbaghi said.

The Reds, whose game against Blackpool on Saturday has been postponed because of injuries and Covid cases within the Tykes squad, are eight points adrift of safety in the Championship.