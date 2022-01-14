Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Marcus Evans sold Ipswich to an American investment fund in April

Former Ipswich owner Marcus Evans has held talks about becoming a majority shareholder at Championship club Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers' ownership situation has been in doubt since it emerged chairman Phil Hodgkinson was experiencing major pandemic-related financial difficulties within some of his businesses.

BBC Sport understands former owner Dean Hoyle, who retained a 25% stake in the Terriers in addition to owning the club's training ground, has ensured salaries have been paid since October.

Last week it was confirmed Hoyle was stepping in as chief executive following the exit of Mark Devlin, who was appointed by Hodgkinson nearly two years previously.

However, it is understood Hoyle does not regard the current situation as being a permanent one and a new chief executive will be installed once the ownership situation is resolved.

Hoyle was chairman during Huddersfield's rise to the Premier League. He stepped back in 2019 after suffering an acute form of pancreatitis, which led to him spending 15 weeks in hospital.

It is understood Hoyle has been in discussions with Evans for a number of weeks. The 58-year-old bought a controlling stake in Ipswich in 2007. He sold the club in 2021, by which time they had been relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957.

If the deal goes through, it is anticipated Evans will take a 65% stake in the club, who are sixth in the Championship, with Hoyle retaining the other 35%.

Meanwhile, Town have announced that defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at League One leaders Rotherham.