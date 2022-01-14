Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Everton last played in the WSL on 19 December in a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham

Everton's match against Chelsea in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed due to positive Covid-19 cases and injuries.

The Toffees, who also saw their trip to Aston Villa last week postponed, put in a request to the Football Association which was granted.

A club statement said there was a "significant number" of players and staff unavailable.

The fixture will be rescheduled to a later date in the season.

Last week, three games in the WSL were called off including Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United.