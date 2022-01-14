Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Kayne Ramsay has captained Southampton Under-23s and made four appearances for the club's first team

Ross County have boosted their squad for a Scottish Premiership survival battle with the signing of Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay on loan for the rest of the season.

Ramsay, 21, made his Southampton first-team debut at 18 after joining from Chelsea's youth academy.

He played 19 times for League 1 Crewe on loan this season following a six-month spell with Shrewsbury last term.

"We are really excited to have Kayne joining," said manager Malky Mackay.

"He has been a part of two of the top academies in England, both Chelsea and Southampton, and shown a willingness to develop with his loan moves, and will bring those experiences to the Highlands."

Ramsay is County's second temporary addition this month, after Coventry City's Declan Drysdale, and joins Southampton team-mate Jake Vokins who arrived on loan in Dingwall last summer.

