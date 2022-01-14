Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Toto Nsiala came through Everton's academy before moving on

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Toto Nsiala from League One rivals Ipswich Town on a permanent deal.

The 29-year-old played 78 games for the Tractor Boys following his arrival in the summer of 2018, but has not featured since early December.

He joins the Cod Army having played 308 senior games for nine clubs including Accrington, Grimsby and Shrewsbury.

"He's got good experience at our level," Fleetwood head coach Stephen Crainey said.

"Toto is really dominant in both boxes and he can also play comfortably with the ball at his feet."

