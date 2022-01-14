Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Cambridge are 17th in League One and play Luton in the FA Cup fourth round next month

Cambridge United have appointed Alex Tunbridge as their new chief executive, succeeding Ian Mather.

Tunbridge will move to the Abbey Stadium in April from League Two club Stevenage, having previously been CEO at Newport County.

Chairman Shaun Grady said that Tunbridge's "energy and experience" will help move the club forward.

Former solicitor Mather became Cambridge chief executive in July 2019, initially on an interim basis.