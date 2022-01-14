Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Riley McGree grew up in South Australia and played for Adelaide United in the A-League

Middlesbrough will sign midfielder Riley McGree from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC on a permanent deal, boss Chris Wilder has said.

The 23-year-old Australia international ended his loan spell at Birmingham at the end of December, external-link having scored two goals in 16 games.

McGree, who lists Adelaide United and Melbourne City among his former clubs, also spent last season at St Andrew's.

"We beat off strong competition," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"We've certainly got an asset in signing Riley, and it's just got to go through the final bits and pieces.

"He's ambitious, he's aggressive, wants to do well and he's a winner. We're quite light on left-footers and Riley can play in a two-man midfield, at number 'eight' or '10', or as a left wing-back.

"He's very versatile, and a talented young player."

The Teessiders have also added the loan signings of Folarin Balogun from Arsenal and Brighton striker Aaron Connolly, as they strengthen in Wilder's first transfer window at the club.

"There's a lot of nonsense that we've blown people out of the water in terms of fees and wages," Wilder added.

"With Folarin, Connolly and McGree, we've been into these players for a while now. We've understood the deals and situations, these boys are coveted by other clubs.

"But you ask these three players where they want to come and they want to be, they've got their opinion. I genuinely think they want to be here.

"It shows the hard work we put in, around the characteristics, the type of players we want to bring in."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.