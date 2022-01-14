Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Pontus Dahlberg spent the first half of the season on loan at Doncaster Rovers

Gillingham have signed Watford goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old had joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan in August, making 18 appearances before his spell was cut short earlier on Friday.

He will be available for the Gills' League One fixture against Burton Albion on Saturday.

The Sweden international began his career with Alvangens IK before moving to the Hornets in January 2018.

He has also had loan spells at FC Emmen in the Netherlands and BK Hacken in Sweden. He has two caps for his country.

