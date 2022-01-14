Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson has been impressed by Tomas Kalinauskas in training

AFC Wimbledon have signed Barnsley winger Tomas Kalinauskas on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old Lithuanian joins the Dons having impressed during a recent training spell.

"I'm buzzing to be here," Kalinauskas said. "I'm very grateful for the chance that the club has given me and I can't wait to get started."

He signed his first professional contract with Barnsley in July but has yet to make a senior appearance.

Before joining the Tykes, Kalinauskas spent seven years at the Conquest Football Academy in Isleworth, south west London.

