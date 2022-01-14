Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Onel Hernandez has made 107 Norwich appearances since signing from German second tier side Braunschweig in January 2018

Birmingham City have made their third January window signing by bringing in Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old Cuban spent the first half of this season on loan with Blues' Championship rivals Middlesbrough, signed by then boss Neil Warnock.

But, on the same day Boro lined up ex-Blues loan man Riley McGree, Hernandez has now moved the other way.

"Onel has been great for me." Boro boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"He's been a joy to work with. Another one from a financial point of view. It's a big number we're paying.

Onel Hernandez has not played a competitive game since early June when he was involved in Cuba's 2022 World Cup qualifying matches

"I have to say for a lad who's come on loan and we're making this decision, he's one of the best pros I've worked with.

"He has a great attitude. He's done a job for us down the middle but he's a wide player. He plays in 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 or 3-4-3."

He follows the loan signings of Manchester United defender Teden Mengi and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards for Lee Bowyer's Blues, who lie 18th in the Championship.

Hernandez, born in the Cuban city of Moron, has made 107 Norwich appearances since signing from German second tier side Braunschweig in January 2018.

He made 18 appearances for Boro, first under Warnock, scoring his only goal in the 2-0 early season win at Nottingham Forest, then largely as a bench player under Wilder.

He has been capped four times by Cuba, but has not played a competitive game since early June when he was involved in their 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.