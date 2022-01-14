Last updated on .From the section Football

James Rodriguez signed for Qatar side Al Rayyan from Everton in September

Former Mali international Ousmane Coulibaly has thanked Colombia international James Rodriguez for helping to save his life.

The 32-year-old suffered a heart attack and collapsed on the pitch while playing for Al Wakrah against Al Rayyan in the Qatar Stars League on Saturday.

Al Rayyan's Rodriguez rushed to help Coulibaly, adjusting his head to make sure he could breathe properly.

Coulibaly was treated by medical staff before being stabilised in hospital.

In a message on Instagram he thanked Rodriguez, hospital staff and first responders at the match.

"Thanks to God and the work of these heroes I was saved," Coulibaly wrote alongside an image of himself in hospital.