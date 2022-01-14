Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Dougie Imrie has only recently taken over as manager of Championship side Greenock Morton

Morton manager Dougie Imrie is among 14 people to be charged with alleged historical betting offences by the Scottish FA.

Imrie is accused of gambling on football during his time as a player, dating from 2011 to 2019.

Others cited include Cove Rangers coach Gordon Young and experienced Arbroath midfielder Gavin Swankie.

The SFA has a blanket ban on footballers, coaches and staff betting on any matches.

Inverness Caley Thistle striker Shane Sutherland is listed, along with five current Elgin City players in Aiden Sopel, Conor O'Keefe, Darryl McHardy, Matthew Cooper and Thomas McHale.

All 14 have been issued with notices of complaint from the governing body's compliance officer and face hearings on 11 and 18 February.

BBC Scotland understands there are no suspicions of match fixing within the charges and the 14 cases, which were published at once on Friday, are not part of a coordinated investigation.

A Morton statement reads: "Greenock Morton can confirm that it has received a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA Compliance Officer relating to alleged historic breaches of it's gambling rules by our first team manager, Dougie Imrie.

"The notice relates to incidents between 2011 and 2019 while Dougie was a player.

"The club and Dougie have cooperated fully with the SFA throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. Dougie will be providing written submissions in response to the notice in the coming days.

"Dougie will have the full backing and support of the Greenock Morton board during this process."

An Elgin City statement added: "We will speak to our players, our lawyers and the SFA in order to determine the most appropriate way to proceed, and if necessary we will issue a further statement in due course."

The Scottish FA declined to comment on a live case when approached by BBC Scotland.