Martin Boyle will miss at least three Premiership matches while away with Australia, including an Edinburgh derby on 1 February

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney insists he is "very keen" to keep Martin Boyle and says the pair have had "very open" talks about the forward's future.

The 28-year-old Australia international has been the subject of bids from a club in Saudi Arabia.

However, the Easter Road side have rebuffed approaches for a player who is under contract until the summer 2024.

"There is a valuation the club has and until that's met there isn't a decision to make," said Maloney.

"Martin has been one of Hibs' best players, one of the league's best players in his position.

"I have given him clarity on where we are at, and he has been very open with me.

"I'm really comfortable with the situation. As long as me and Martin have clarity, then there won't be any issues.

"He has been a major part of my first two wins and I'm very, very keen to keep him. If the situation gets to a point where me and Martin have to make a decision then we do that."

Boyle, who has scored 14 goals for Hibs this season, will feature in the club's next two matches, against Celtic and Cove Rangers, before setting off for World Cup qualifying duty for Australia. The Socceroos host Vietnam on 27 January before playing Oman on 1 February.

Hibs have been busy in the January window, adding Ewan Henderson, Elias Melkersen, Rocky Bushiri and Harry Clarke to their squad, along with Chris Mueller, who agreed a pre-contract last summer.

Dylan Tait and Steven Bradley have been recalled from Championship loans, while Daniel MacKay has joined Kilmarnock until the end of the season.

Maloney is adamant there is no requirement to balance the books after the recruitment outlay, but will consider any requests to move on.

"I'm very honest with the players," he said. "If there's a reason they don't make the starting XI or the 18, I'm clear with them.

"I'm happy with the squad now but if any individual's circumstances change, then I'm open to speaking with them and, if it's something they want, I'll support them."