Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Alex Hunt has made 17 appearances on loan with Grimsby Town in the National League this season, scoring once

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt has signed a new 18-month contract with the League One club.

The 21-year-old is now tied to Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

Academy product Hunt is back with Wednesday after making 17 appearances, scoring once, a last-minute winner against Barnet, while on loan with National League side Grimsby Town.

Hunt has made 14 first-team appearances since making his Wednesday debut in an EFL Cup tie in August 2018.

The Owls are ninth in League One under Darren Moore, six points off a play-off place.