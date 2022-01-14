Arsenal v Reading: Women's Super League match postponed because of Covid-19 and injuries
Reading's match at Arsenal in the Women's Super League on Sunday has been postponed because of positive Covid-19 cases and injuries.
The Football Association accepted Reading's request to call off the game because they did not have enough available players to field a side.
It is the second WSL match to be called off this weekend, after Everton v Chelsea was postponed on Friday.
Both fixtures will be rescheduled to a later date in the season.
Last week, three games in the WSL were called off, including Chelsea's London derby with Tottenham and West Ham's home game against Manchester United.