Haaland (left) has scored 78 goals in 77 matches for Borussia Dortmund

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund thrashed fourth-placed Freiburg 5-1 to move within three points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Norwegian, who scored the third and fourth, has now scored 78 goals in 77 matches for Dortmund.

Thomas Meunier put the hosts in control with two early headers.

Ermedin Demirovic gave the visitors hope at 3-1, but Mahmoud Dahoud capped a dominant Dortmund display late on.

Haaland's impressive goalscoring record also includes 55 goals in 56 Bundesliga matches.

Bayern Munich can stretch the lead at the top of the table to six points if they beat Koln on Saturday.