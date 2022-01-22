Blackpool v Millwall

BlackpoolBlackpool15:00MillwallMillwall
Match report will appear here.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|26
|16
|6
|4
|70
|23
|47
|54
|2
|Bournemouth
|26
|14
|7
|5
|43
|23
|20
|49
|3
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|7
|6
|44
|30
|14
|49
|4
|QPR
|25
|13
|5
|7
|38
|30
|8
|44
|5
|West Brom
|26
|11
|9
|6
|31
|20
|11
|42
|6
|Middlesbrough
|26
|12
|6
|8
|31
|25
|6
|42
|7
|Huddersfield
|27
|11
|8
|8
|33
|30
|3
|41
|8
|Stoke
|25
|11
|5
|9
|30
|25
|5
|38
|9
|Coventry
|24
|10
|7
|7
|33
|28
|5
|37
|10
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|7
|9
|33
|28
|5
|37
|11
|Luton
|24
|9
|8
|7
|36
|29
|7
|35
|12
|Sheff Utd
|24
|9
|6
|9
|31
|32
|-1
|33
|13
|Millwall
|25
|8
|9
|8
|27
|28
|-1
|33
|14
|Preston
|25
|8
|9
|8
|29
|32
|-3
|33
|15
|Blackpool
|26
|9
|6
|11
|27
|32
|-5
|33
|16
|Bristol City
|26
|8
|6
|12
|32
|45
|-13
|30
|17
|Swansea
|23
|7
|7
|9
|27
|32
|-5
|28
|18
|Birmingham
|26
|7
|7
|12
|26
|39
|-13
|28
|19
|Hull
|26
|7
|5
|14
|22
|31
|-9
|26
|20
|Cardiff
|25
|6
|5
|14
|26
|44
|-18
|23
|21
|Reading
|26
|8
|4
|14
|30
|47
|-17
|22
|22
|Peterborough
|24
|5
|4
|15
|21
|48
|-27
|19
|23
|Derby
|26
|8
|11
|7
|25
|24
|1
|14
|24
|Barnsley
|24
|2
|8
|14
|16
|36
|-20
|14
